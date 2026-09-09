Pulmonology

Semaglutide Linked To 40% Fewer Asthma Attacks

semaglutide tirzepatide injector pen GLP-1
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Asthma
COPD
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Semaglutide
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