Key TakeawaysReligious and spiritual older adults report greater life satisfaction and better quality of lifeRegular faith practices offer greater benefits than turning to religion only during hard timesBenefits were stronger in Asian countries than in the Americas.FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Faith and spirituality may be key to a happier life as we age.A new study finds older adults who are religious or spiritual report greater life satisfaction and better quality of life.Researchers analyzed 21 studies involving more than 5,600 adults over age 60.They found people who made faith a regular part of their lives reported slightly greater benefits than those who turned to religion only during tough times.Both men and women benefited similarly, but geography made a difference.The positive effects were much stronger in Asian countries than in the Americas."Across the studies we pooled, older adults who were more religious or spiritual reported higher life satisfaction and better quality of life," said lead author Sohail Akhtar, of the University of Padova in Italy. "The link was moderate in size, but it was consistent enough to suggest that spiritual life deserves a place in how we support healthy aging."The authors say more studies are needed to better understand how culture and different religious practices influence these benefits.The study was published Nov. 19 in the journal PLOS Aging and Health.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on healthy aging.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 20, 2026.What This Means For YouWhen faith and spirituality are a regular part of your life, you may have greater happiness, life satisfaction and an improved quality of life as you age..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter