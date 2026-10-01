Senior Health

Drugs Are Widely Used To Sedate Dementia Patients. Her Sons Wanted To Keep Her Off Them.

Drugs Are Widely Used To Sedate Dementia Patients. Her Sons Wanted To Keep Her Off Them.
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Seniors
Medicare
Dementia
Sedatives
alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease
Antipsychotics
Long-Term Care
Adminstrative
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