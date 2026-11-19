Key TakeawaysFluoridated water doesn’t appear to increase risk of dementia late in lifeIrish seniors who drank more fluoridated water during their lifespan had the same risk of brain decline as those who drank lessIreland adopted community water fluoridation on a national scale in 1964.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Fluoridated water does not appear to increase seniors’ risk of brain decline and dementia, a new study says.Irish seniors who drank lots of fluoridated water during their lifespan had about the same risk of dementia as people who drank less, researchers reported recently in the Journal of Dental Research.The study, led by a team at Trinity College Dublin, tracked nearly 2,500 adults, many of whom were children when Ireland introduced water fluoridation in 1964. Their average age was 65.“Most previous studies have only looked at fluoride exposure over a short window, either in childhood or in adulthood, rather than tracking it continuously across a person’s life and then testing cognitive function later on. That’s what sets this study apart,” lead author Vinay Sharma, a postdoctoral researcher at Trinity, said in a news release.“Our findings provide reassurance that lifetime exposure to fluoridated drinking water at the levels used in Ireland is not associated with poorer cognitive function in older adults,” Sharma said.For the study, researchers analyzed data from a long-term study on aging being conducted in Ireland. They tracked where participants had lived and matched their locations to national water fluoride concentration records going back as far as infancy for some.“Ireland is unusual because it has a national policy of community water fluoridation. This creates an opportunity to do high-quality research in large studies and answer many outstanding questions around fluoridation,” said researcher Dr. Lina Zgaga, a professor of public health and primary care.Participants’ brain health was assessed using two standard cognitive tests, and researchers compared those test results to the estimated amount of fluoride the seniors had consumed during their lifetime.The brain tests revealed no difference in scores between those who drank either high or low amounts of fluoridated water, researchers found.They said their results support the continued use of fluoridated water to protect against tooth decay.“Fluoridation has been one of the most effective tools we have for reducing tooth decay at a population level, so it matters that we now have long-term Irish evidence that it isn’t costing anything in terms of cognitive health,” senior researcher Michael Crowe, an associate professor of food science, nutrition and oral health, said.The authors noted, however, that only 5% of the study’s participants had been exposed to fluoridated water as infants, so more research is needed. “We should continue to check for any adverse effects of water fluoridation in the Irish population on an ongoing basis," researcher Brian O’Connell, dean of health sciences at Trinity, said. "This research establishes a way to monitor the health of water consumers but should just be the baseline for future studies.” More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on community water fluoridation.SOURCE: Trinity College Dublin, news release, Nov. 9, 2026 .What This Means For YouFluoridated water appears to play no role in brain aging..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter