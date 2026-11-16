Key TakeawaysAn hourlong memory exam outperforms commonly used 10-minute tests in checking cognitive abilityThe exam detected mild cognitive impairment in 40% of seniors who were judged normal by the shorter testThe longer exam also found dementia in nearly 9% of those who had scored normal.MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Would you mind spending an hour to see whether you’re losing your memory as you age?If not, then good news — an hourlong memory exam appears to outperform more commonly used 10-minute tests at uncovering signs of cognitive impairment and dementia, researchers report in the journal Neurology Open Access.A one-hour neurobehavioral status examination (NBSE) found mild cognitive impairment in 40% of seniors who scored in the “normal” range on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), one of the more popular screening tools, researchers found.What’s more, nearly 9% of those who scored normal on the MoCA were found to have dementia after taking the longer exam.“Shorter, traditional screening tests are still useful, but they can miss some important problems,” senior researcher Brandon Frank, an assistant professor of neurology at Boston University, said in a news release."When someone notices changes in memory or daily life abilities, a longer, more comprehensive one‑hour test can provide a clearer picture and help guide next steps,” Frank said.The MoCA is a 30-point written exam that quickly assesses traits like short-term memory, attention, working memory, language skills and planning. It takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to the American Psychological Association.On the other hand, the NBSE is a face-to-face clinical evaluation of a person’s mental abilities.It includes both written testing and interviews, covers in more depth the traits tested by the MoCA, and also takes into account mood problems like depression and anxiety that are linked to brain aging, researchers said.Researchers compared the longer exam against the shorter test among more than 1,800 veterans tested at a Veterans Affairs memory clinic between 2017 and 2025.Results showed that the NBSE did a better job of finding mild cognitive impairment and dementia that the MoCA had missed.“Our study found that a one-hour NBSE could help doctors decide if patients need more extensive testing, such as specialized brain scans or full neuropsychological evaluation,” Frank said.The added mood screening in the NBSE also helped identify undetected depression and anxiety symptoms in about 30% of patients, researchers noted.Researchers argued that despite its length, the hourlong test is practical for routine care and works well when conducted in person or over video or telephone. “Clinically, these findings underscore that normal performance on a cognitive screener should not end the evaluation when patients, families or clinicians report concerning cognitive or functional change,” researchers concluded in their paper.More informationHarvard Medical School has more on assessing mild cognitive impairment.SOURCES: Boston University, news release, Nov. 12, 2026; Neurology Open Access, Nov. 11, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople concerned about a loved one’s sharpness should ask their doctor if a neurobehavioral status examination might help assess their mental capabilities..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter