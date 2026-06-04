Older LGBTQ+ Adults Fear Less Support As They Age, Poll Shows

Key Takeaways7 of 10 non-LGBTQ+ people 50 and older know at least one person who is LGBTQ+However, LGBTQ+ people of that age are more concerned about growing olderThey have more disability and are less confident U.S. safety nets will support them as they age.THURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — LGBTQ+ people are woven into the lives of middle-aged and older Americans, a new national poll reports.About 7 out of 10 non-LGBTQ+ people older than 50 (69%) have at least one personal connection to a person who is LGBTQ+, according to results from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging.The majority (56%) count an LGBTQ+ person as a friend, and 50% have a relative who is LGBTQ+, the poll found.Another 15% said they have an LGBTQ+ coworker and 10% have a neighbor who is open about being LGBTQ+.“LGBTQ+ adults are part of the families and friendships of most older Americans,” Kristi Gamarel, who worked on the poll, said in a news release. She’s an associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.But despite their prevalence, LGBTQ+ folks 50 and older are less confident than their peers that they’ll be able to age gracefully.Aging LGBTQ+ adults already have higher rates of disability, loneliness and isolation than non-LGBTQ+ people their age, the survey found.It also found that fewer think they’ll be able to count on support from social services, health care, friends or family as they age.“Older LGBTQ+ adults have lived through decades of social and political change impacting their communities,” said Wesley Correll-King, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan Population Studies Center in Ann Arbor.“Current policy changes and those on the horizon could impact their confidence in accessing healthcare or community resources as they age,” Correll-King added in the release.The poll showed that LGBTQ+ adults over 50 were less likely than peers to feel confident that, as they age, they will receive:Social support from organizations or resources in their community (63% vs. 77%)Needed healthcare services (81% vs. 86%)Support from family and friends (77% vs. 90%)Poll results also found LGBTQ+ people 50 and older in worse shape mentally and physically:19% rated their mental health as fair or poor, compared with 11% of non-LGBTQ+ peers.56% reported having a disability that limits their daily activities, compared to 41% of their peers.12% had experienced discrimination in a healthcare setting, versus 5% of their peers.20% felt a lack of companionship in the last year, versus 8% of non-LGBTQ+ respondents.18% reported feelings of isolation, compared to 6% of peers.Health care providers need to do a better job looking after their aging LGBTQ+ patients, referring them to social support networks and helping reduce any barriers to care they might face, said poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren.“Staying connected, and encouraging more activities to foster social connections, can in turn bolster mental health and overall well-being,” he said. “At the same time, I also encourage providers to work to make their clinics welcoming and inclusive for all.”The survey involved 2,698 U.S. adults 50 and older, including 404 LGBTQ+ adults. It was conducted by phone and online in September 2025.More informationThe American Psychological Association has more about LGBTQ+ aging.SOURCE: University of Michigan, news release, June 1, 2026 .What This Means For YouLGBTQ+ people are more ubiquitous in middle age and older, but they also have more concerns about aging..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter