One Factor Boosts Survival Among Seniors After A Broken Hip — And It's Not Money

Key TakeawaysEducation matters most in determining whether a senior will survive after hip surgeryLevel of education outweighs income, residential area, or access to home care or nursing facilitiesEducation could help people have better health literacy regarding their condition.FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — There’s one personal factor that boosts survival among seniors who undergo surgery to repair a broken hip.Not how much money they have. Not where they live. Not whether they recuperated at home or in a nursing facility.Surprisingly, education is the factor most strongly tied to seniors’ survival following hip fracture surgery, researchers reported recently in the British Journal of Anaesthesia.This is likely because greater education helps seniors better understand what they need to do to recuperate successfully, said lead researcher Dr. Rasmus Åhman, a doctoral student at Linköping University in Sweden.“There’s a concept called health literacy, which we think may relate closely to level of education,” Åhman said in a news release. “It’s about how you absorb information from healthcare professionals and understand why you should do different things.“It could also be that a higher level of education is linked to a larger social network and better support from family and relatives,” Åhman added.For the new study, researchers tracked around 58,000 Swedish seniors 75 to 89 who had surgery following a hip fracture.Initial results showed that deaths among hip surgery patients 80 to 84 were three times as high as expected among other people that age.The team then examined four factors to see which were most closely tied to death — education, residential area, income and access to home care or nursing homes.“Above all, it was the level of education that showed the strongest correlation with mortality,” Åhman said.Residential area turned out to play no major role at all, researchers said.“Based on our data, there seems to be no clear differences in survival depending on the type of hospital where you had your hip fracture surgery,” Åhman said.However, this doesn’t mean that folks should hit the books to improve their odds, he said.“We’re not saying more people should study further,” Åhman said. “Rather, level of education can be seen as a marker that helps healthcare identify patients who may need additional support, for example in the form of tailored information, rehabilitation and follow-up after hospitalization.”More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more about broken hips.SOURCES: Linköping University, news release, Sept. 2, 2026; British Journal of Anaesthesia, Aug. 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouYour level of education could determine how well you recover from hip surgery..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter