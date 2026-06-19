Senior Health

Prehab Can Boost Seniors' Recuperation From Spinal Fusion Surgery, Trial Finds

Old man using resistance band to stretch and pull, sitting on yoga mat. Senior person training with elastic belt to do arms muscles exercise at home. Elder adult doing physical activity
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