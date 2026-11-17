Key TakeawaysSimple visual tests could help check for brain declinePeople with mild cognitive impairment responded more slowly to the testsThey also scored worse on memory and conflicting information tasks.TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Simple visual tests could provide an early warning flag for brain decline, a new study says.People with mild cognitive impairment responded more slowly and performed worse on visual tests that required them to remember and process conflicting information, researchers reported recently in the journal Brain Sciences.“Our study shows that reaction times can provide valuable information about cognitive function that may be missed by conventional memory testing,” senior researcher Shahina Pardhan, director of the Vision and Eye Research Institute at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K., said in a news release.For the new study, researchers gave visual tasks to 115 participants, including a mix of cognitively healthy young and older adults and older adults who’d already screened positive for mild cognitive impairment.One task required participants to detect and remember color words displayed in either matching or conflicting ink colors — for example, the word “RED” printed in blue ink.Another task required participants to remember arrows with a direction and movement that either matched or conflicted.People with cognitive impairment had lower memory scores overall and took 27% longer than healthy seniors to respond to the tasks.When presented with conflicting visual information, their reaction times became even slower — 42% longer than healthy seniors.“People who screened positive for mild cognitive impairment not only performed less accurately overall but often needed significantly longer to process information and respond, particularly when faced with conflicting visual cues,” Pardhan said.These reaction times might reveal subtle changes in brain function not detected by traditional screening tools, researchers said.“These findings suggest that measuring reaction times alongside memory performance could help clinicians detect subtle cognitive changes at an earlier stage,” Pardhan said. “As populations continue to age and dementia becomes an increasing public health challenge, there is a growing need for sensitive, accessible tools that can identify people at greater risk before symptoms become more severe.”More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on mild cognitive impairment.SOURCE: Anglia Ruskin University, news release, Nov. 11, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople concerned about brain decline should ask their doctor about early testing..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter