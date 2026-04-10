Study Reveals Who Americans Think Should Pay for Elder Care

Key TakeawaysUnpaid caregivers are much more likely to believe the government should fund senior careNearly two-thirds of caregivers are ‘very concerned’ about the high costs of nursing homes and assisted livingMost adults over 50 are worried about the lack of access to high-quality care for their aging relatives.FRIDAY, April 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — As an old saying goes, where you stand on issues "depends on where you sit." When it comes to the costs of aging, a University of Michigan survey shows, where you stand depends on whether or not you are currently helping an elderly relative get through the day.The research, based on the National Poll on Healthy Aging, found a significant gap in how Americans view long-term care based on their lived experience. Adults over 50 who provide unpaid care for a senior were much more likely to say the government should shoulder those costs, rather than families or the caregivers themselves.Just under 18% of survey respondents over 50 were providing regular care to a person over 65.The survey findings were published recently in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.In all, 51% of caregivers polled said the government should have primary responsibility for paying for elder care. Among those who have never been caregivers, that share drops to 43%. Non-caregivers were much more likely to say that the burden should fall on the families or the seniors' own savings.Experts estimate that about 70% of people who reach age 65 will one day need some form of long-term care.Who should pay for it isn't just a matter of political opinion; it’s a reflection of a stressful reality. Caregivers, who are often in their 50s and 60s are seeing the price tags of assisted living and home health visits firsthand.“While the full sample of adults over 50 appeared to be evenly split between seeing government and families as primary payors, when we took caregiver status into account a clear divide emerged,” said Sarah Patterson, a demographer and sociologist at the U-M Institute for Social Research in Ann Arbor.About 64% of caregivers reported being "very concerned" about the cost of long term care, compared to 54% of non-caregivers. Access to quality care is another major worry. Half of the caregivers said they are deeply concerned about whether high-quality help is even available, a fear shared by only 36% of the general public.Researchers say the stakes are high because the math rarely adds up for the average family. Medicare generally does not cover long-term nursing home stays or any time in assisted living. Medicaid only steps in after a person has exhausted almost all their financial assets. Caregivers often face financial impacts from their caregiving duties, such as lost wages and the cost of supplies and services for their aging family member.A recent, separate National Poll on Healthy Aging found that families think direct payments to unpaid caregivers would be the best option for those caring for elders, researchers noted.The new paper was based on a poll of 3,216 adults age 50 and older, who were surveyed online and via phone in February and March of 2024.More informationLongTermCare.gov provides a breakdown of what current federal programs do and do not cover when it comes to long-term care.SOURCES: University of Michigan, news release, April 2, 2026; Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, March 24, 2026.What This Means For YouSit down with your family to discuss long-term care insurance or savings solutions, so you will be prepared..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter