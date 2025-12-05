Grandma Likely Has A Naughty Secret, Survey Says

Key TakeawaysMany women 60 or older use a sex toy for masturbationNearly 50% use a toy almost always or always Fewer older women use a toy during sex with a partner.FRIDAY, Dec. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Mom or grandma likely has a naughty secret stashed in their dresser or nightstand, a new study says.Many women 60 or older have a sex toy they use for self-pleasure, at least occassionally, according to a new study published recently in the journal Menopause.And nearly half use their toy just about every time they masturbate, results show.“Rather than supporting ageist assumptions about lack of interest in sex toys or orgasm among older adults, this study demonstrates that many older adults use sex toys and that their use promotes orgasm,” concluded the research team led by Jessica Hille, assistant director for education with The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University.“In this regard, there may be more similarities than differences between younger and older adults,” the team added.For the new study, researchers surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. women 60 or older, asking specifically about their use of sex toys.More than 56% of the women said they use a sex toy while pleasuring themselves at least rarely, and 46% said they use a toy almost always or always.And there’s a good reason — about 84% of women who frequently use sex toys say they nearly always have an orgasm during masturbation, compared with 74% of those who never use them.However, women are less likely to add a toy to the mix when enjoying sex with a partner, the survey found.Nearly 39% of women said they use toys with a partner at least rarely, but only 5% said they use toys almost always or always with another person.External vibrators are the toy of choice for older women, with around 64% reporting that’s what they use during masturbation and 62% during sex with a partner.Dildos or penetrative toys were the next most common, used by 44% during masturbation and 48% during sex.Family doctors and geriatricians could help aging women by being prepared to have frank and positive conversations about sex toy use, the researchers concluded.“While sex toys may be becoming more acceptable, there may still be some stigma associated with their purchase and use (perhaps particularly among women), and health care professionals may serve a ‘permission-giving’ role,” researchers wrote. “Information about masturbation, sex toy use, and orgasm among older adults should be included in medical education to improve comfort with discussing these issues with patients.”Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, agrees.“The physical and mental benefits of fulfilling sexual function are well known,” Christmas said in a news release. “By initiating conversations around sexuality in routine healthcare encounters, healthcare professionals can destigmatize the topic and provide valuable instruction on how to achieve an orgasm.”“Many women believe something is wrong with them because they can't achieve orgasm with a partner, when the truth is that most women don't reach orgasm with penetrative intercourse alone,” Christmas continued. “This simple knowledge has the potential to significantly impact the high prevalence of female sexual dysfunction.”More informationThe AARP has more on sex toys for older couples.SOURCES: The Menopause Society, news release, Nov. 26, 2025; Menopause, Nov. 26, 2025.What This Means For YouMany older women are using sex toys, both to pleasure themselves and to enjoy with a partner..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter