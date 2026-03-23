Teens Often Pressured To Send Sexual Photos by Someone They Know, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysMany teens are pressured to send sexual photosThat pressure typically comes from their partners, new research saysSharing images was linked to stress and thoughts of self-harm.MONDAY, March 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many teens who are asked to send sexual photos are being pressured by someone they know, and most often, it's a boyfriend or girlfriend, according to new research.The study, published March 17 in JAMA Network Open, asked more than 6,200 young people ages 18 to 28 to look back on experiences they had before age 18.Researchers found that when teens were pushed to send sexual images, the pressure usually did not come from strangers online.Instead? The pressure often came from people they were close to.Media coverage of "sextortion" can give the impression that “the greatest risk comes from people you don’t know online,” survey author Lisa Jones, a psychology researcher at the University of New Hampshire, told The New York Times."This kind of victimization is much more likely to happen by someone you know, and even someone you’re in a relationship with," she said.Among people who said they were pressured, more than 90% were women.Further, more than half said they ended up sending the image.The study also found that pressure often builds over time. Teens were more likely to give in if they were asked repeatedly, especially four or more times, or if the pleas lasted longer than a month.Experts said that kind of repeated pressure can wear someone down.Teens who shared images after being pressured were more likely to struggle afterward. Compared to those who didn't send photos, they were more likely to miss school or have thoughts of self-harm.They were also less likely to tell anyone what happened, the researchers said.“I think that’s really concerning,” Jones said. “Our messaging really should be around helping them understand it’s not their fault, that it is important to reach out and get help.”Recent research shows that many teens are already exposed to sexual images.In the study of more than 3,400 teens between 13 and 17 years of age:Nearly 1 in 3 had received a sexual image.Almost 1 in 4 had sent one.About half of the people said their images were later shared without their permission, and about half reported being threatened or blackmailed.“The majority of teens are not doing this,” Sameer Hinduja, a criminal justice professor at Florida Atlantic University, told The Times. “But we are seeing that the numbers are higher than in the past.”Experts say that teens may just want to feel accepted or worry about being judged.“Young people don’t always know how to respond to coercion and, all too often, send a nude,” Debby Herbenick, director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University, explained in The Times’ report.To help, parents can start conversations early, especially once kids have access to phones or social media.“The absolute No. 1 thing you can do is talk to your kids,” Jeff Temple, a psychologist at UTHealth Houston, said. "It’s not a one-off birds-and-bees conversation. It’s an ongoing conversation about healthy relationships, healthy sexuality and consent."More informationThe University of New Hampshire explains the risks of sexting among minors.SOURCE: The New York Times, March 17, 2026 .What This Means For YouTeens may feel pressure to send explicit photos, usually coming from someone they trust..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter