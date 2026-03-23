Sexual Health

Teens Often Pressured To Send Sexual Photos by Someone They Know, Study Finds

Sad upset woman looking at smartphone at night in bed. Phone call from unknown caller. Sleepless person suffering from stress or insomnia. Worried or lonely lady in dark home using cell, reading text.
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