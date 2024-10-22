Eczema Could Be Linked to Poorer Leg Artery Function

TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The skin condition eczema appears to be linked to a serious condition that can end in leg amputation, a new study finds.

People with eczema are at significantly higher risk of developing peripheral vascular disease, researchers reported recently in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dermatology.

Peripheral vascular disease occurs in 11% of patients with eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, but only 6% of those without the skin disease, researchers found.

“This study deepens our understanding of the relationship between atopic dermatitis and cardiovascular diseases," said senior researcher Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, an assistant professor of dermatology with the Yale School of Medicine.

In peripheral vascular disease, the blood vessels in a person’s legs become narrow.

People begin feeling pain in their legs, and wounds develop that won’t heal on pressure points like the heels or ankles. Eventually the limb can turn gangrenous, and amputation is required.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 260,000 American adults gathered by a National Institutes of Health program.

Results show that eczema patients are 23% more likely to develop peripheral vascular disease, even after adjusting for other risk factors, researchers said.

It’s not clear why eczema would increase the risk of narrowed arteries, researchers said. Eczema is associated with allergies, and might be caused by the body’s immune system.

"The underpinnings of the relationship between peripheral vascular disease and atopic dermatitis are not well understood, but factors like inflammation in the body, lower levels of physical activity and sleep disturbances seen in those with atopic dermatitis likely contribute,” Cohen said in a Yale news release.

Based on these results, doctors should keep an eye on the heart and blood vessel health of eczema patients, researchers said.

“Our evolving understanding of cardiovascular disease in patients with atopic dermatitis underscores the importance of preventive care, such as routine cardiovascular screening, and appropriate treatment of cardiovascular risk factors in this population," Cohen said.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about peripheral vascular disease.

SOURCE: Yale School of Medicine, news release, Oct. 18,2024