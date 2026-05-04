Online Misinformation Adding To Americans' Skin Cancer Risk, Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysOnline misinformation is putting people at risk for skin cancerMore than 16 million American adults say they’ve cut back on or dropped sunscreen due to online claimsMany also still believe tanning is healthy.MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Misinformation is putting more than 16 million Americans at increased risk for skin cancer, a new American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) survey has concluded.Nearly 3 in 5 Americans (57%) regularly use sunscreen, the annual Practice Safe Sun Survey found.But more than 16 million adults say they’ve reduced or stopped using sunscreen because of online claims, putting their skin health at risk, the survey found.Nearly half of all Americans, and 64% of Gen Z (folks born between 1997 and 2012), say they’ve encountered sunscreen misinformation online, the survey showed.“While it’s encouraging that over half of Americans are using sunscreen, young people and adults are navigating an overwhelming amount of conflicting information about sun protection,” AAD President Dr. Murad Alam said in a news release.“Misinformation reinforces harmful tanning myths, leading people to underestimate the risks of UV light exposure and ignore protective measures,” he said. “It’s important to evaluate the source of medical information and make informed skincare decisions by seeking advice from a board-certified dermatologist. The reality is that window glass cannot stop harmful rays, and no amount of sun exposure is necessary or completely safe.”One persistent myth is that a tan is harmless and healthy, experts said.About 83% of adults surveyed said sun exposure gives them a “healthy-looking glow,” and 55% are convinced that tanned skin looks healthier.And more than half (52%) believe at least one tanning myth, including that tanning is safe if you don’t burn (29%) or that a base tan can prevent sunburn or lower cancer risk (19%).Any tan is a sign of UV damage, which increases skin cancer risk and accelerates premature aging, experts said.Nevertheless, more than 160 million American adults got a suntan in 2025, with nearly 60 million doing so intentionally, AAD said.“There is no such thing as a safe tan,” Alam said. “Every time you tan or burn, you are also damaging the DNA in your skin and the more damage, the greater your risk of skin cancer.”Worse than tanning, a third of Americans got a sunburn in 2025, the survey found.“There is a disconnect driving high rates of sunburn, with consequences that go far beyond just temporary discomfort,” Alam said. “Sunburns cause pain and embarrassment in the short term, and over time they make the skin look wrinkled, spotted and old, while also dramatically increasing the risk of skin cancer.”People are engaging in these risky outdoor behaviors even though the survey revealed they’re also concerned about their skin health:Half of adults (50%) worry about premature skin aging, and 43% are already seeing damage like wrinkles or dark spots.About 70% wish they had done more to protect their skin earlier in life.Despite this, 21% are unaware that sunscreen helps prevent premature aging, and 26% don’t realize it can help prevent dark spots.“Data show that many Americans are learning about long-term sun damage the hard way,” Alam said. “The effects of UV exposure build over time — driving premature aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer, which is now the most common form of cancer in the United States. The good news is that much of this damage is preventable with simple, consistent sun protection habits.”To protect your skin health, AAD said people can:Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are strongest.Cover yourself with sun-protective clothes, including long-sleeved shirts, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.Apply water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.Perform regular self-exams and consult a dermatologist if you find any new or suspicious spots on your skin.The online survey included 1,132 U.S. adults and was conducted from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2, 2026. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on sun safety.SOURCE: American Academy of Dermatology, news release, May 1, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople should avoid suntans or sunburns, as these can age skin and increase the risk of skin cancer..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter