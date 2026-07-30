Study Questions Effectiveness of Antihistamines in Easing Eczema

Key TakeawaysAntihistamine pills provide little benefit for eczema, new research findsThe drugs produce only small, clinically insignificant improvements in itching and eczema severityAntihistamines may also cause unwanted side effects, such as drowsiness and sedation.THURSDAY, July 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — People with eczema often take antihistamine pills, hoping to ease relentless itching.But a new study finds they may do little to help and could even cause worrisome side effects.A team led by Dr. Alexandro Chu, of McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, reviewed 47 clinical trials involving more than 6,200 children and adults with mainly moderate-to-severe eczema.The trials compared antihistamines, H2 blockers and drugs called mast cell stabilizers to placebo — with and without standard treatments such as moisturizers or steroid creams. The results: Antihistamines produced only small, clinically unimportant improvements in eczema and itch severity, and did not seem to reduce sleep problems or flare-ups.The researchers also warned that antihistamines probably increase drowsiness and sedation and may make patients more likely to stop treatment because of those side effects."Our findings do not support their use in routine atopic dermatitis [eczema] management," the authors write, although they noted that nearly half of eczema patients in the U.S. currently take antihistamine pills.The researchers believe it's time for updated guidelines, ones that focus on what actually works, what's safe, and what patients really need.More informationThe National Eczema Association has more on treatments for eczema.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 30, 2026.What This Means For YouIf you have eczema, oral antihistamines probably aren't doing much to relieve the itch—and they may just make you sleepy. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter