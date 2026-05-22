Sunscreen Confusion Puts More Americans At Risk For Melanoma

Key TakeawaysMany Americans understand sun exposure increases melanoma risk, but few practice daily sun safetyThere is widespread misinformation about sunscreen and skin cancer riskExperts warn melanoma cases are rising and stress that prevention and early detection are critical.FRIDAY, May 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Melanoma — the most serious form of skin cancer — doesn't just happen at the beach or in a tanning booth.It happens on the drive to work, while walking the dog or sitting by a window.And most Americans don't realize it.A new survey from the Melanoma Research Alliance finds widespread confusion about sunscreen and daily sun exposure."We found that 80% of people knew that sun causes damage to the skin and increases your risk for melanoma and skin cancer, but less than a third of people practice sun safety every day," said Marc Hurlbert, CEO of the alliance. The upshot? Protection is inconsistent.Only half say they regularly wear sunscreen outdoors. Just 38% use it during everyday activities. And a majority don't realize that even short periods of sun exposure can add up to danger."So, we encourage people to practice sun safety every day of the year," Hurlbert said.The survey also found nearly 60% of people worry sunscreen chemicals may be harmful — fears often driven by social media claims."The [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] regulates sunscreens just like they do over-the-counter drugs, and so anything you can buy at your grocery store or pharmacy are safe and effective," Hurlbert said.In all, 33% of Black respondents think people with darker skin tones don't need sunscreen, even though anyone can develop melanoma.In 2026 alone, melanoma cases are projected to increase by more than 10%.Protection is key to prevention."We recommend broad spectrum sunscreens that protect from UVA and UVB damage and SPF 30 or higher," Hurlbert saidKnowing your body is key. Know what freckles, moles and spots you have. And know if they're changing over time.The survey, which included a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults, was conducted online March 27 to April 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on sunscreen.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 22, 2026 .What This Means For YouMelanoma risk comes from everyday sun exposure — not just beaches or tanning beds — making daily sun protection, sunscreen use and regular skin checks important for everyone..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter