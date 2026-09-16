Sleep Disorder

Air Pollution Could Be Interfering With Healthy Sleep, App Data Shows

Man wearing the N95 Respiratory Protection Mask and using a smartphone app showing PM 2.5 dust in the capital that exceeds the standard that is harmful to health. air pollution concept, pm 2.5 warning
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