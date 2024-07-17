Are You & Your Partner in a 'Sleep Divorce?' You're Not Alone

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Many couples may be painfully familiar with the scenario: One partner snores loudly all night long, so the other partner seeks better sleep in another bed.

Now, a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) shows just how common the practice of "sleep divorce" is: 29% of Americans have opted to sleep in another bed in the same bedroom or in another space in the home to accommodate their partner.

That is up from 2023, when only 20% of respondents admitted to sleeping in another room on occasion. Only 15% said they did so consistently in that earlier survey.

“The concept of ‘sleep divorce’ simply means sleeping in separate beds or bedrooms and is an option for couples seeking better sleep quality,” said AASM spokesperson Dr. Seema Khosla.

“The term might sound alarming, but it's not about ending a relationship -- it's about prioritizing sleep health and addressing the sleep issues that may be eroding a relationship, such as snoring, tossing and turning, or differing sleep schedules," she said in an AASM news release on the survey. "A sleep divorce is not a sign of a relationship in trouble -- it allows for honest conversation about disruptive habits and allows each person to enjoy uninterrupted, restorative sleep."

Sleeping in different beds aren't the only tactic couples are trying: One-third of U.S. adults said they go to sleep at a different time than desired. Meanwhile, 10% of people have tried the popular “Scandinavian sleep method” of using separate blankets or comforters in the same bed.

Not only is it important to get high-quality sleep; it's critical to get enough shut-eye. The AASM recommends that adults get seven or more hours of sleep a night regularly to promote optimal health, productivity and daytime alertness.

"We know that getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness,” Khosla said. “So, if you’re continually sacrificing sleep quality and quantity -- due to your partner’s persistent snoring, for example -- then it may be time to discuss your sleeping arrangements. If snoring is the culprit, then you should encourage your partner to talk to a doctor about obstructive sleep apnea.”

When snoring is accompanied by choking, gasping or breathing pauses during sleep, it’s a strong indicator of sleep apnea, experts say. Other common symptoms include insomnia, morning headaches, nocturia (peeing too much during the night), difficulty concentrating, memory loss or difficulty staying awake while watching TV or driving.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on the benefits of sleep divorce.

SOURCE: American Academy of Sleep Medicine, news release, July 15, 2024