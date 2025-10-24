Bad Sleep Could Be A Warning Sign For Suicide Among Teens

Key TakeawaysBad sleep might be a warning sign for suicide risk among teensTeens had a higher risk of suicide if they didn’t get enough sleep on school nights or suffered from interrupted sleepSleep problems might interfere with a teen’s decision-making abilities.FRIDAY, Oct. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Lousy sleep might be an early warning sign for suicide risk among teenagers, a new study says.Teenagers who didn’t get enough sleep on school nights or suffered from interrupted sleep had a significantly higher risk of suicide, researchers reported Oct. 23 in the journal Sleep Advances.“Adolescents who experience difficulties maintaining and obtaining sufficient sleep are more likely to report a suicide attempt several years later,” said lead researcher Michaela Pawley, a doctoral candidate in psychology at the University of Warwick in the U.K.“Poor sleep is not just a symptom of wider difficulties, but a significant risk factor in its own right,” Pawley said in a news release. “Addressing sleep problems could form a vital part of suicide prevention strategies.”For the study, researchers tracked data on more than 8,500 young people participating in a long-term study of kids born between 2000 and 2002.Results showed that sleep problems at age 14 were linked to an increased likelihood of a suicide attempt at age 17, even after accounting for other suicide risk factors.In fact, poor sleep amounted to a stronger risk factor than depressive symptoms or other known risk factors, researchers said.Sleep might increase a teenager’s impulsivity, researchers theorized.Teens with stronger decision-making skills appeared protected against the impact of poor sleep on suicide risk, at least at first, the team noted.“We need to recognize that sleep deprivation and fragmentation are not trivial complaints – they can wear your defenses down and drive actions or behaviors that have life-or-death consequences,” senior researcher Nicole Tang, director of the Warwick Sleep and Pain Lab, said in a news release. “If we can better identify and support teenagers struggling with sleep, we may be able to reduce suicide attempts,” Tang said.More research is needed to better understand how bad sleep can affect teenagers’ suicide risk, the team noted.If you or a loved one is experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is available 24 hours a day.More informationThe Sleep Foundation has more on teens and sleep.SOURCES: University of Warwick, news release, Oct. 23, 2025; Sleep Advances, Oct. 23, 2025 .What This Means For YouParents of sleepless teens should encourage them to get better rest, and keep an eye out for any other warning signs of suicide..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter