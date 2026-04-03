Missing From Most Doctor-Patient Talks: Sleep Issues

Key TakeawaysNearly a third of American adults struggle to regularly get a good night's sleepA new survey finds nearly half of respondents never talk over sleep issues with their doctorsPoor sleep can undermine health in a wide variety of ways.FRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Even though most folks know it's key to good health, sleep often goes undiscussed during doctor visits, a new survey finds. Almost half (45%) of adults said they never talk about sleep quality with their doctor, according to a poll from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).That could bring real harm, said AASM spokesperson Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula.“Sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea are often underdiagnosed because medical conversations about sleep simply never start,” she said in an AASM news release. “When health care professionals don't ask about sleep, and patients don't bring it up, disorders can go untreated for years. We encourage clinicians and patients to make sleep part of the conversation at their next health care visit."The online survey was conducted last summer and involved more than 2,000 U.S. adults. It found that women were less apt to talk about sleep issues with their physicians than men. About half (49%) of women said they'd never had such discussions, compared to 40% of men. That could be a big reason why far fewer women (9%) ever get to see a sleep specialist compared to men (21%), the poll found.Wondering if you have a sleep disorder? The AASM recommends you ask yourself these five key questions:Do you get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep each night?Do you wake up feeling rested and refreshed?Do you have trouble falling or staying asleep? For how long have you noticed this pattern?Do you regularly feel sleepy during the day?Do you snore? Or have you woken up in the night gasping for air?People should get seven or more hours of shuteye per night on a regular basis to maintain good health, according to the AASM. However, nearly one-third of Americans fail to achieve that goal.“Sleep is deeply connected to cardiovascular health, mental health, immune function and longevity,” noted Gurubhagavatula. “When patients don't get the opportunity to address sleep disorders, the consequences can be serious. Insufficient sleep is linked to elevated risks of heart disease, depression, metabolic disorders, cognitive decline and daytime sleepiness, which can lead to driving accidents, workplace errors and inappropriate sleep episodes."Talking over sleep issues with your doctor can help turn that around."Discussing sleep habits with a health professional is important for both long-term well-being and quality of life," Gurubhagavatula said.The online survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.More informationFind out more about maintaining restful sleep at Harvard Health.SOURCE: American Academy of Sleep Medicine, news release, March 30, 2026 .What This Means For YouA good first step to healthier sleep is talking over any sleep issues with your doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter