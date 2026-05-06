Why Melatonin Shouldn't Be A Bedtime Go-To For Kids

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If your child has trouble falling asleep, you are not alone. And when a child does not sleep well, it can affect everyone’s sleep in the home. Many families are looking for a simple solution, and melatonin often feels like an easy one because it is sold over the counter and is widely seen as “natural.” But natural does not always mean that it is risk-free or the right choice for your child.As a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Children’s Health in Dallas, I talk with families every day about what healthy sleep looks like in children. Melatonin may have a role in certain patients or situations, but for most kids with sleep problems, it should not be the first move. The better first step is usually to look at sleep habits, bedtime routine and whether something else may be affecting sleep.What Is Melatonin?Melatonin is a hormone the body makes naturally that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. When it gets dark in the evening, the brain releases melatonin to signal that it is time to fall asleep. But melatonin does not solve every sleep problem, and it will not necessarily keep a child asleep all night. Because most formulations are short acting, it mainly helps with sleep onset, meaning how quickly someone falls asleep.If a child’s main problem is getting to sleep at the start of the night, melatonin may be worth discussing with your pediatrician. But if the real issue is frequent waking, an inconsistent bedtime, late-night screen use or a schedule that changes frequently, melatonin may not address the root cause. The goal is not just to make a child sleepy. The goal is to help them build healthy, lasting sleep.Why Melatonin Should Not Be The First MoveMelatonin is certainly not a cure-all for sleep problems in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to talk with their pediatrician before using melatonin, because it will not solve long-term sleep problems on its own.For most typically developing children, the first step should be establishing healthy, consistent sleep habits and routines. That is why I usually ask families to step back and ask a few basic questions first:Is the bedtime routine consistent, with bedtime happening around the same time each night?Is the sleep environment cool, dark and quiet?Is the child getting screen time before bed?Is anything else going on that is affecting sleep?If these questions point to an issue with the sleep habits or routine, I would start by trying to address that first.When Melatonin May Help And When It May NotMelatonin may be appropriate when a family has already established a healthy bedtime routine and a child still has trouble falling asleep. It may also be useful in some children with developmental or neurologic differences, such as children with autism or ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder).But even in those situations, it should be used thoughtfully and under the guidance of a pediatrician, who can help guide the dose and timing and can monitor whether it is actually helping.Melatonin is generally not recommended for children under age 3. At that age, sleep challenges are common and may happen for many reasons, many of which improve over time or with adjustments to the routine.Parents should also know that more is not better. I recommend starting with a low dose based on age and checking carefully to see whether it is effective. Some children respond to a low dose taken about 30 minutes before bedtime. But dosing should be individualized, not guessed.What Parents Should Know About Gummies, Overdosing And Side EffectsMelatonin is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a dietary supplement, not as a drug. That means the FDA does not review melatonin products for purity or accuracy in the same way it does other medications. Product contents and dosing may vary from what is listed on the label. When choosing a melatonin product, the AAP advises parents to look for third-party certification, such as the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International or ConsumerLab logo on the bottle. Gummies deserve extra caution. Since they may look and taste like candy to a young child, the risk of accidental ingestion goes up. Gummies also have less reliable absorption than dissolvable tablets or liquids, which is why I typically recommend those forms instead. Although melatonin is generally well tolerated at appropriate doses, possible melatonin side effects may include:NightmaresHeadache Dizziness Nausea Upset stomach Irritability Increased bedwetting Low blood pressure Melatonin may interact with some medications, including medicines used for immune disorders. Because melatonin is a hormone, long-term use in children still needs more study, including questions about how it may affect puberty and development. The AAP says more research is needed on long-term use.Overdosing And Safe StorageMelatonin overdose is uncommon, but it may happen. Symptoms may include vomiting, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure and excessive sleepiness. If you suspect a child may have taken too much melatonin, seek medical attention right away.Accidental ingestion is a real safety issue. A 2022 report in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that 260,435 pediatric melatonin ingestions were reported to poison control centers from 2012 through 2021, and the annual number increased 530% over that period. The report also found that hospitalizations and more serious outcomes increased, largely because of unintentional ingestions among children age 5 and younger. Five children required mechanical ventilation, and two died.Families should treat melatonin like any other medication. Keep it stored up high and locked away. Do not leave it on a kitchen counter, bedside table, unlocked cabinet or in a bag a child may access. And remind children that gummies are not candy. The AAP specifically advises parents to keep melatonin out of children’s reach.Sleep Habits To Try Before A SupplementFor most kids, healthy sleep starts with healthy habits. Before reaching for a supplement, families should focus on the basics:Keep a consistent schedule. Keep bedtime and wake time close to the same every day, including weekends and holidays.Turn off screens before bed. I recommend turning off all electronics one to two hours before bedtime. Create a calming wind-down routine. Reading, quiet music, bedtime prayers or an audiobook may help signal that sleep is coming. Make the bedroom sleep-friendly. A cool, dark and quiet room helps children settle more easily and sleep more soundly. Use white noise if helpful. It may help block out small household sounds that can disturb a child’s sleep.Help your child fall asleep independently. It helps if a child is drowsy but still awake when they settle in for sleep, so they learn to fall asleep independently. Consistency is the name of the game. Kids respond well to routine because their bodies learn what to expect. In many cases, improving the bedtime routine does more for sleep than any supplement. When To Talk With Your Child’s DoctorSleep should be part of routine pediatric care. Parents often talk with their child’s doctor about growth, nutrition, behavior and school. Sleep belongs on that list, too. If your child still is not sleeping well after you have worked on healthy habits and routine, it is time to check in with a pediatrician.That conversation may help uncover whether the problem is mostly behavioral, related to routine or something else that needs a closer look. Poor sleep may affect mood, attention, learning and behavior in the short term. Over time, it may also affect other aspects of health like immune system function, metabolism and heart health. That is why melatonin should not be the first move for most kids. Start by understanding the reason for the sleep problem, then build from there.About Dr. Michelle CaraballoDr. Michelle Caraballo received her B.S. in bioengineering from Rice University, and her M.D. from UT Southwestern. She completed residency training in Pediatrics at UT Southwestern before moving to Denver for fellowship training in both pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine at the University of Colorado. Originally from the Dallas area, she moved back home to join the faculty at UT Southwestern in the Department of Pediatrics in 2015. Her primary interests include pediatric sleep-related breathing disorders, narcolepsy and asthma..What This Means For YouMelatonin may not be the best way to deal with your child's sleep problems. Your healthcare provider can suggest alternatives to try first. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter