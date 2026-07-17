Black Americans Born Abroad Have Lower Odds For Stroke, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysBlack Americans born outside the U.S. have lower incidences of stroke compared to those born in the U.S.The more recent the immigration, the lower the stroke prevalence, a study foundLifestyle factors such as smoking and obesity increased the risk of stroke.FRIDAY, July 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Country of birth can play a part in Black Americans' stroke risk, according to a new study.The study — published July 15 in Neurology — found that despite Black Americans typically having an overall higher risk of stroke compared to folks from other racial and ethnic groups, that risk changes based on the country where they were born. A review of federal survey data from 64,717 adults identifying as Black found that those born outside the United States had a lower odds of stroke than those born in the U.S.Researchers noted that 2,549 people surveyed reported having had a stroke. Of those, 4.3% were born in the U.S; 1.5% in the Caribbean or South and Central America; and 0.8% in Africa. Adjusting for lifestyle factors that included age, smoking and income levels, researchers found that Black Americans born in Africa had a 57% lower risk of a stroke. Those born in the Caribbean or South and Central America had a 53% lower risk. Those who had immigrated within the last 15 years had a 73% lower risk of a stroke. "Our study suggests a healthy immigrant effect in which recent immigrants are healthier than the general population," study author Dr. Alejandro Vargas of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago said in a news release. "This may be due to differences in stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure or stress."But, he said, people who identify as Black are often treated as a single category of people, which can overlook differences related to birthplace and immigration status.Vargas, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, added that grouping all racial and ethnic populations together can "hide important health trends and hinder efforts to create targeted interventions."The study also identified other factors that doctors can consider when determining stroke risk. For instance, among the Black stroke survivors, the U.S.-born individuals had higher levels of smoking and obesity and lower levels of college education. They were also younger, demonstrating that lifestyle can play a significant role in stroke risk. More informationLearn more about strokes at the American Academy of Neurology. SOURCE: American Academy of Neurology, news release, July 15, 2026 .What This Means For YouBlack Americans born outside the U.S. may have a lower risk of stroke. All Americans can work with their doctors to identify their individual stroke risk. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter