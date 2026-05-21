Migraine With Aura Linked To Middle-Age Stroke Risk

Key TakeawaysMiddle-aged people who have migraine with an aura could be more at risk for stroke.Those who had migraine with aura had a 73% increased risk of strokeMiddle-aged men who suffered any kind of migraine had a more than 3.5-fold increased risk of stroke.THURSDAY, May 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Middle-aged folks who suffer migraine with an aura could be more likely to suffer a stroke, a new study says.Overall, people who have migraine with an accompanying aura have a 73% increased risk of stroke, researchers reported recently in the journal Neurology.By comparison, people living with migraine who don’t experience auras had no association with an increased stroke risk, researchers found.Auras are visual or sensory disturbances that occur prior to a migraine, researchers said in background notes.Auras might include flashes of light, blind spots, zigzag lines or shimmering dots, according to the Mayo Clinic.“Previous research has shown that migraine with aura is linked to an increased risk of stroke in younger people but less is known about people 45 years old and older,” said lead researcher Dr. Adam Sprouse Blum, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Vermont in Burlington.“Our study found that similar to younger people, migraine with aura was associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke in middle-aged and older adults,” Sprouse Blum said in a news release.For the new study, researchers followed nearly 11,400 people 45 and older for an average of six years. These people were taking part in a larger study of stroke.Of the participants, 1,130 suffered from migraine attacks, including 491 with an aura and 639 without, researchers said.During the study, roughly 3% of people without migraine had a stroke compared to about 4% with migraine.About 5% of migraine with aura sufferers had a stroke, compared to 3% who had aura-free migraine.When the researchers divided migraine patients into two groups, they found those who suffered auras had a 73% higher risk of stroke.Researchers also found that men younger than 72 had a more than 3.5-fold increased risk of stroke from any type of migraine, with or without an aura.“Our result that middle-aged and older male participants under age 72 had a much higher risk of stroke was unexpected since previous research in young people has shown that stroke disproportionately affects female individuals,” Sprouse Blum said.“Future studies are needed to better understand these findings,” he added. “Should the findings be confirmed, it may be necessary to provide targeted stroke prevention counseling for individuals in this age group.”More informationMayo Clinic has more on migraine with aura.SOURCES: American Academy of Neurology, news release, May 20, 2026; Neurology, May 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople who live with migraine with aura should talk to their doctor about ways to minimize their overall risk of stroke..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter