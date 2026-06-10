Stroke

Retro Video Game Aids Stroke Recovery, Improves Arm Function

A stroke survivor who participated in the study plays the MINT Conditioning video game from the study.
A stroke survivor who participated in the study plays the MINT Conditioning video game from the study.Credit: Kristin Samuelson, Northwestern University
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