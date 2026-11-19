Key TakeawaysPeople with migraine who smoke have a more than tripled risk of stroke at a younger ageSmokers with migraine were 3.6 times more likely to have a clot-related stroke by age 60 or youngerThey also had higher risk of brain-bleed stroke and death.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Smokers who have migraines carry a more than tripled risk of having a stroke in middle age or younger, a new study says.Migraine sufferers who smoke had a 3.6 times higher risk of clot-related stroke by age 60 or younger, researchers reported Nov. 18 in the journal Neurology.They also had a 2.6 times higher risk of stroke associated with bleeding in the brain, researchers found.Further, smoking was associated with a more than doubled risk of early death whether or not a person has migraines, results showed.“Our study shows that the combination of migraine and smoking was associated with a higher risk of stroke by age 60 and a higher risk of death during the study,” said lead author Dr. Andreas Pedersen, a research assistant at Aarhus University in Denmark.“The findings support considering migraine when assessing cardiovascular risk,” Pedersen said in a news release. “They also reinforce existing public health guidance on avoiding or quitting smoking.”For the new study, researchers reviewed Danish health and birth registries to identify nearly 1.7 million women ages 15 to 60 who’d given birth during a 27-year period.“Migraine is common in women during their reproductive years, and it is also a risk factor for stroke,” Pedersen said.The research team sorted the women into four groups: 83% who had neither migraine nor a history of smoking, 13% who were smokers, 4% who were migraine sufferers, and fewer than 1% who were both smokers and had migraines.Researchers then assessed risks over 20 years for stroke caused by blocked blood flow (ischemic stroke) and stroke caused by bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).People with migraine who smoked had a 3.4% overall risk of death, 2.8% risk of ischemic stroke and 0.9% risk of hemorrhagic stroke.By comparison, people who didn’t smoke and didn’t have migraine had a 1% overall risk of death, a 0.8% risk of ischemic stroke and 0.3% risk of hemorrhagic stroke.That translates into a 3.6 times higher rate of ischemic stroke, 2.6 times higher rate of hemorrhagic stroke, and 3.3 times higher risk of death among smokers who have migraines, researchers found.Smoking and migraine are both known risk factors for stroke, according to the American Migraine Foundation.Smoking alone was linked to a 2.4 times higher risk of death from any cause among the participants in this new study.However, researchers noted that the study cannot prove that smoking with migraine causes stroke, but only show an association. More research is needed to prove a direct link.More informationThe American Migraine Foundation has more about migraine and stroke.SOURCES: American Academy of Neurology, news release, Nov. 18, 2026; Neurology, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople with migraine should quit smoking, as it can dramatically increase their risk of stroke at an early age..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter