Stroke Rates Nearly Double In Younger Adults

Key TakeawaysStroke is becoming more common in younger adultsStroke rates among 20- to 54-year-olds nearly doubled between 1993 and 2020High blood pressure, diabetes, A-fib and substance use are more common among younger adults who experience stroke.FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Stroke is becoming more common among younger adults.A large U.S. population study spanning nearly three decades found stroke rates among adults ages 20 to 54 nearly doubled."While stroke has traditionally been considered a disease of older adults, our findings show that stroke is becoming increasingly common in younger adults," said study author Dr. Emily Fisher of the University of Cincinnati. "At the same time," she continued in a news release, "More people are surviving these strokes, which means more younger adults may be living with the long-term effects of stroke."For the study, researchers reviewed medical data from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region from 1993 through 2020, identifying more than 2,000 first-time strokes among younger adults.The overall stroke rate rose from about 34 cases per 100,000 person-years at the start to more than 62 by 2020. (Person years is a measurement reflecting the number of people in a study and how long they were observed.)The increase was mainly driven by ischemic strokes, which happen when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked.Researchers also found that high blood pressure, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and substance use became more common among younger adults who had strokes.For example, substance use increased from less than 5% in 1993-1994 to about 40% in 2020. Much of that increase was marijuana use.But the study could not determine whether these trends explain the rise in stroke rates.At the same time, the 30-day death rate after a stroke declined slightly over time.And with more younger adults surviving, the authors noted a growing number may be living with long-term disability."Our findings highlight the importance of identifying and managing stroke risk factors early in adulthood," Fisher said.She added that more research is needed to understand what’s driving these trends and how to reverse them.The study was published Sept. 23 in the journal Neurology.More informationThe American Stroke Association has more on stroke.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Sept. 25, 2026 .What This Means For YouStroke is becoming increasingly common among younger adults, highlighting the importance of managing risk factors early to prevent long-term health effects..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter