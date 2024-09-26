U.S. Restarts Free COVID Test Program

THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Starting today, the U.S. government is offering another round of free COVID tests.

"U.S. households will be eligible to order 4 free COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov," according to the Department of Health and Human Services. "The COVID-19 tests will detect current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year."

More than 900 million such tests have already been distributed to help folks get tested and treated earlier, and to perhaps keep them from spreading COVID to others.

If you've never tested for COVID before, the nasal swab kits are easy to use.

"At-home COVID tests can be taken at home or in other locations and typically provide results within 30 minutes or less," according to the HHS. "COVID tests can be administered to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals."

Testing may come in handy as gatherings for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas push people into close proximity.

“The best plan going into this winter is for everyone to remain vigilant, to use the tools we have: vaccines, testing, treatment against the illnesses responsible for the majority of fall and winter deaths and hospitalizations,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday, CNN reported.

And don't forget vaccines.

The latest, strain-specific formulation of COVID vaccine is now available, in both the RNA form (Moderna and Pfizer) or Novavax' protein-based alternative.

The mRNA vaccines target the KP.2 'FLiRT' variant, which has been a dominant strain since late spring, while Novavax' shot targets JN.1, which is still around but perhaps less dominant than in months past.

All vaccines are available at pharmacies nationwide, and it's fine to get a COVID and flu shot simultaneously, experts say.

More information

Find out more about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines at cdc.gov.

SOURCE: HHS.gov