A Doctor's Take: When To Consider Medication For Weight Loss

TUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Obesity is a long-term health challenge that many people face. In fact, the World Health Organization has declared obesity a global epidemic. For some, healthy eating and regular exercise are enough to lose weight. But I often meet patients who do everything right and still have trouble making progress. In these cases, medication can sometimes offer the extra support they need.Who Should Consider Weight Loss Medication?Weight loss medications are not right for everyone, but more people qualify than you might think. Most adults can be considered if their body mass index (BMI) — an estimate of body fat based on height and weight — is 30 or higher or 27 or higher with a health problem related to weight, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or sleep apnea. Doctors may recommend lifestyle modifications such as trying healthy eating and exercise first, but if you have not lost at least 5% of your weight with these changes, medication may be an option. There is no rule that says you have to wait a certain amount of time before starting medication. In fact, many experts say that making people wait too long can keep them from getting the help they need. Some medical groups support using medication along with lifestyle changes as a first-line treatment when needed.Why Medication?Weight loss medications are not a quick fix. They work best when combined with healthy eating, regular activity and changes in daily habits. Some of the newest medications, like tirzepatide (Zepbound) and semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus) can help people lose a significant amount of weight over time. Others, such as phentermine-topiramate (Osymia), naltrexone-bupropion (Contrave) and orlistat (Alli or Xenical), may help as well, though the amount of weight loss is usually smaller. These medicines can help by reducing hunger, making you feel full sooner or blocking some fat from being absorbed. For many people, this extra support can turn frustration into steady progress.Medications that treat obesity may have benefits beyond weight loss. For people with diabetes, these medications contribute to blood sugar control. Some weight loss medications treat sleep apnea, while others treat metabolic-associated fatty liver disease and chronic kidney disease and lower cardiovascular risk.Risks And ConsiderationsLike all medicines, weight loss drugs can have side effects and risks. It is important to talk openly with your doctor about your health and any other medicines you take. Not everyone responds the same way, and some people may have side effects that make it hard to continue. Periodic check-ins with your healthcare provider help make sure the medication is working and safe for you. Most people need to take these medicines long term, just like with other chronic health conditions. If you stop taking them, weight often comes back, so these treatments are meant to help with ongoing weight control.It's also important to keep in mind that many insurance companies do not cover medications for weight loss, and they can be expensive. The cash pay prices for medications vary widely and can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars a month. Many of the pharmaceutical companies that make weight loss medications have cash-pay pricing for people who don’t have insurance coverage for these medications.Final ThoughtsIf you have tried to lose weight with healthy eating and exercise but are still struggling, do not lose hope. For some people, weight loss medication can be a useful tool, but it is not a replacement for healthy habits. Talk with your healthcare provider to see if medication is right for you based on your health and your goals.More informationThe National Institutes of Health has more on prescription medications for overweight and obesity.SOURCES: Journal of the American Medical Association, Dec. 12, 2024; Journal of the American Medical Association, Nov. 28, 2023; Lancet, Sept. 7, 2024; JAMA Internal Medicine, Nov. 25, 2024; International Journal of Obesity, Feb. 9, 2024; Advances in Therapy, April 30, 2021; Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, April 18, 2024; Gastroenterology, Dec. 2025; EClinicalMedicine, Dec. 27, 2024; American College of Cardiology, Oct. 18, 2021; Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, June 5, 2025 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter