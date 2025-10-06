Weight Loss

Costco to Sell Ozempic and Wegovy for $499 a Month

The same price is already available on Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-consumer website, as well as at Walmart and CVS
View of Costco wholesale store in Las Rozas
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Weight Loss
Weight
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Ozempic

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com