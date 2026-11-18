Key TakeawaysMost people taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs aren't getting enough fiber or vitamin DMany also fall short on iron, and some eat fewer than 800 calories dailyResearchers recommend better nutrition guidance and monitoring for people taking these drugs.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro can help you eat less. But could they also leave you with fewer nutrients than your body needs?A small new study raises that concern.A team led by Dhanush Ammineni, of the University of Oxford Medical Sciences Division, analyzed food diaries from 14 people in England taking GLP-1 medications.The result: More than three-quarters of them weren't getting enough fiber or vitamin D from their diets, and half fell short on iron.In fact, the typical participant got less than 15% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin D from food, and only 43% of the recommended amount of fiber.Three participants averaged fewer than 800 calories a day.The researchers note that protein intake was adequate, even though calories and several nutrients fell short.Many participants also said they weren’t getting enough nutritional guidance from their healthcare providers.The study was small and can’t prove that the drugs caused these shortfalls, but the authors say it points to possible gaps in nutritional monitoring.Larger studies are needed to confirm the results.The study was published Nov. 17 in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 medications.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouWhen taking weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, you may miss out on essential nutrients, making it important to receive proper nutritional guidance from your healthcare provider..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter