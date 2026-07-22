GLP-1 Use Surges Among Young People With Obesity

Key TakeawaysGLP-1 weight-loss medications are becoming the primary obesity treatment for young peopleRates of bariatric surgery for obesity dropped significantly between 2022 and 2026 Combining surgery with GLP-1 medications remains very rare.WEDNESDAY, July 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Obesity treatment for young people in the U.S. is rapidly changing.Adolescents and young adults are increasingly using GLP-1 weight-loss medications, while rates of bariatric surgery are declining, according to a study published July 20 in JAMA Pediatrics."This research is the first national-scale Epic Cosmos analysis, to our knowledge, to characterize real-world use of combined GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy and metabolic and bariatric surgery among adolescents and young adults with obesity," said lead author Sarah Messiah, associate dean for research at UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health.Researchers analyzed records from more than 204,000 patients between 13 and 25 years of age who were treated for obesity between May 2022 and January 2026.They found exclusive GLP-1 use increased from 88.2% in 2022 to 96.1% by early 2026. During the same period, bariatric surgery rates fell from 11.6% to 3.7%.GLP-1 medications alone were used more often in teens than young adults, and more often in males than females.Using GLP-1 medications and bariatric surgery together remained rare, accounting for just 0.2% of patients throughout the study.Researchers said these findings highlight the need for evidence-based guidance on how GLP-1 medications should be used for adolescents and young adults.More research is needed on changing patient preferences in this age group and long-term outcomes of newer treatment options.More informationLurie Children’s Hospital has more on GLP-1 medications and teens.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 22, 2026 .What This Means For YouYoung people with obesity and their parents should carefully weigh the risks and benefits of weight-loss medications like GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter