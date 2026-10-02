GLP-1 Use Surging Among New Mothers

Key TakeawaysGLP-1 use among new mothers is rising rapidlyUse is highest among women with metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesityBecause evidence on GLP-1 use during breastfeeding is limited, researchers say further study is needed.FRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More women are now being prescribed GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Zepbound after giving birth.A new study finds GLP-1 use among new mothers jumped from less than 0.1% in 2018 to nearly 2% in early 2025 — a 24-fold increase.Researchers looked at insurance claims covering more than 1 million births over seven years.The fastest increase in use was among women diagnosed as overweight or obese — up from 0.4% in 2021 to 3.9% in early 2025.They now account for about 40% of new postpartum prescriptions, according to the results.Overall, women with type 2 diabetes had the highest rate, with nearly 1 in 6 starting a GLP-1.Patients are advised to stop using GLP-1s during pregnancy.After giving birth, most women didn't start right away — nearly 62% waited three to six months.The lead author said the postpartum period is a critical window for addressing metabolic risk after pregnancy."Because evidence on GLP-1 exposure during breastfeeding remains limited, rising postpartum initiation warrants further study," said lead author Sih-Ting Cai of the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics.This new research could not determine whether the women taking GLP-1s were breastfeeding.The study was published Oct. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 medications.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 2, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you are a breastfeeding mom considering whether to use a GLP-1 medication, ask your doctor whether it is safe..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter