In Every U.S. State, at Least 1 in 5 People Is Now Obese

THURSDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Statistics from 2023 on U.S. obesity rates bring no good news: In every state in the nation, 1 in every 5 people is now obese, the new tally shows.

In 2013, not one state had an adult obesity rate topping 35%, but 10 years later 23 states had achieved that dubious distinction, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Obesity is defined by the CDC as a BMI of 30 or higher. A person measuring 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 215 pounds has a BMI of 30; so does a person measuring 5 feet 6 inches with a weight of 186 pounds.

Millions more Americans struggling with their weight is really bad news, the CDC said in a statement.

"Obesity is a disease that can cause many health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers and severe outcomes from respiratory illnesses," the agency said. "In addition, the stigma and bias about a person’s weight can cause social and mental health consequences, such as anxiety and poor body image."

Those 23 states where obesity has now affected at least 35% of the populace include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Race seemed to matter: In 38 states, 35% or more of Black adult residents struggled with obesity. That was true for Hispanic adults in 34 states, American Indians/Alaska Natives in 30 states and whites in 16 states.

Only Asian Americans did not have an obesity prevalence at or above 35% in any state, the new report found.

Overall, the new statistics "highlight the need for obesity prevention and treatment options, which start with building healthier communities where people of all ages have safe places for physical activity, and where health care and healthy food options are accessible and affordable for all,” said Dr. Karen Hacker. She directs the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Turning the 2023 numbers around will mean starting where weight gain often begins -- in childhood.

"Obesity prevention at young ages is critical, because we know that children with obesity often become adults with obesity," Hacker said in the CDC statement.

Shaming folks for their weight is definitely not the right approach, and it's not even valid, according to Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity.

"Obesity is a complex disease," she explained. "There’s a common misconception that obesity is a result of lack of willpower and individual failings to eat well and exercise."

However, "many factors contribute to obesity like genes, certain medications, poor sleep, gut microbiome, stress, access to affordable food, safe places to be active and access to health care," Petersen said. "Understanding these factors helps us identify potential prevention and treatment strategies.”

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statement, Sept. 12, 2024