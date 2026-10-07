Limiting Weight Regain After GLP-1s: Two Strategies Show Promise

Key TakeawaysWeight regain is common after stopping GLP-1sPeople receiving usual care regained about 10.75% of their body weight over four months.Those using the Noom app or medically tailored meals regained only about 3.6%.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) — What’s the best way to keep the scale from creeping back up after you stop using a GLP-1 medication? A study published today in the journal Obesity Science & Practice set out to answer this question.The pilot trial followed 39 adults who had lost weight on GLP-1s and were stopping treatment.The participants were divided into three groups. One received usual care, with nutrition, exercise or lifestyle counseling left up to their medical provider. Another used the Noom app, which offers behavioral strategies for weight management, including tracking diet, exercise and weight. The third received medically tailored meals delivered to their homes.For four months, the participants' weight was measured using Bluetooth scales.By the end, the usual-care group had regained an estimated 10.75% of their body weight, compared with 3.6% in the app group and 3.58% in the medically tailored meal group.The findings suggest structured support may help slow early weight regain after stopping a GLP-1."People invest significant time and effort in improving their health and achieving weight loss," said corresponding author Kelseanna Hollis Hansen, of the Tufts University Food is Medicine Institute in Boston. "We need evidence-based strategies to support them if and when they discontinue GLP-1 medication, so they can maintain those gains."Researchers said larger, longer and more diverse studies are needed to confirm their findings.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on maintaining weight loss.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 7, 2026 .What This Means For YouYou may be able to limit weight regain after stopping a GLP-1 by using structured support, such as a weight-management app or tailored meals..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter