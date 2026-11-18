Key TakeawaysMedicaid cuts caused GLP-1 prescriptions to fall by 84% in four statesCalifornia, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and South Carolina dropped Medicaid coverage of GLP-1 drugs in early 2026In those states, prescriptions fell between 61% and 96%.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Medicaid cuts led to a sharp decline in people using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, a new study shows.GLP-1 prescriptions for Medicaid patients fell by 84% in four states that stopped covering the drugs, compared to 10 states that maintained coverage, researchers reported Nov. 16 in JAMA.“These immediate declines corroborate what we saw clinically. Many of my Medicaid-insured patients prescribed GLP-1s for weight management lost coverage,” lead researcher Dr. Bryant Shuey, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a news release.It’s not just a matter of people on public insurance wanting to improve their appearance by cutting weight, Shuey said. Folks were taking these drugs to manage or avoid obesity-related health problems like heart disease and diabetes, which are costly to treat.“When patients abruptly stop taking these medications, they are at risk of worsening cardiometabolic health related to weight regain,” Shuey said.Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.Since 2022, 17 state Medicaid programs have elected to cover GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound) that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, researchers said in background notes.But at the start of 2026, four states withdrew Medicaid coverage for the drugs — California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.To track the impact of this move, researchers analyzed Medicaid prescription data for all 50 states from 2022 through March 2026.Nationwide, prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs increased by 5,858% between 2022 and 2026, researchers found, with use growing most rapidly among states that covered the drugs through Medicaid.Focusing on 2026, researchers found that GLP-1 prescriptions plummeted in states that stopped covering them through Medicaid — 96% in Pennsylvania, 88% in New Hampshire, 75% in California and 61% in South Carolina.That means that 175,500 to 526,600 fewer Medicaid patients across the four states might have filled prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs after coverage ended, researchers said.“It is not surprising that abruptly ending drug coverage creates major disruptions in care,” senior researcher Dr. Timothy Anderson, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a news release.“Medicaid covers 20% of Americans, and state Medicaid budgets are shrinking, which will continue to put high-cost therapies further out of reach unless drug costs come down or federal support for Medicaid changes,” Anderson said.However, researchers noted that they could not say with the data on hand whether patients had worse health because they lost access to GLP-1 drugs.They recommended that doctors closely track the health of patients who stop taking GLP-1 drugs due to finances, and discuss other ways to keep off the weight they’ve lost or manage their diabetes.“While evidence-based weight loss approaches such as diet-focused interventions are available, it often requires greater effort to identify those covered by insurance,” Shuey said. “Patients and clinicians should explore these options while monitoring cardiometabolic health and addressing potential risks.”More informationKFF has more on Medicaid coverage of GLP-1 drugs.SOURCE: University of Pittsburgh, news release, Nov. 16, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople who lose coverage of GLP-1 drugs should talk to their doctor about ways to protect their heart health and maintain their weight loss..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter