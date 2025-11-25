Most Americans Believe Obesity Is A Disease That Deserves Insurance Coverage, Poll Finds

Key TakeawaysA new AGA poll, funded by drug maker Novo Nordisk, shows that a large majority of Americans view obesity as a chronic disease caused by a mix of factorsMost poll respondents agreed that obesity treatment should be covered by Medicare and insuranceA bill mandating such coverage has languished in Congress for more than a decade, experts note.TUESDAY, Nov. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A large majority of Americans now view obesity as a disease whose management, surgical or pharmaceutical, should be covered by insurance, according to a new poll. The online Harris poll was conducted in October among nearly 4,200 U.S. adults. The study was supported by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), which represents the nation's gastroenterological clinicians and surgeons, and funded by Novo Nordisk, maker of weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.“The American public is highly aware that obesity is medically treatable and that reducing it will also save people from a wide variety of other serious diseases,” Dr. Pooja Singhal, a gastroenterologist, hepatologist and obesity medicine specialist at Oklahoma Gastro Health and Wellness, said in an AGA news release.“Despite this awareness, access to treatment, particularly because of cost, is a major barrier," she added. "This AGA survey reinforces the urgent need for increased coverage of safe, effective and life-saving treatments for obesity.”According to the poll:Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Americans view obesity as a chronic disease, not a personal failing.Most believe obesity arises from a variety of factors, such as eating patterns/nutrition (70%), physical activity levels (67%), mental health issuess such as anxiety and depression (61%) and genetics (58%).About 87% of Americans believe obesity increases the risk (or can worsen) other chronic conditions.More than 8 in 10 believe that obesity treatment, whether by drugs such as GLP-1s or bariatric surgery, should be covered by insurance.A majority are aware of current trends in weight-loss medications and diets (regimens such as the keto diet and intermittent fasting).About 81% percent believe there are barriers that keep weight-loss strategies out of reach, especially out-of-pocket costs (50%) and lack of insurance coverage (40%).Nearly two-thirds (61%) could not afford weight loss interventions that went beyond recommended lifestyle changes.According to the AGA news release, "Medicare cannot currently cover weight-loss medications for patients without a co-occurring medical condition unless lawmakers change the law."The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA) in 2013 was first introduced into Congress to help expand Medicare coverage. But despite being re-introduced for passage each year, TROA has still not passed, the AGA said.“There is an urgent need for expanded access to affordable, effective treatments for obesity,” said Dr. Shazia Siddique, AGA Government Affairs Committee, said in the news release.“Passing TROA is one way to expand access and improve early intervention and treatment options, helping patients live healthier, more productive lives," according to Siddique, who is also assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.More informationFind out more about curbing obesity at Johns Hopkins Medicine.SOURCE: American Gastroenterological Association, news release, Nov. 19, 2025 .What This Means For YouIn a poll, most Americans said they believe obesity is a chronic disease whose treatment should be covered by insurance..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter