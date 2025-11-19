Novo Nordisk Rolls Out Lower Prices for Ozempic and Wegovy

Key TakeawaysNovo Nordisk is offering Ozempic and Wegovy for $199 to $349 per monthNearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults has taken a GLP-1 drug, data showsExperts say lower prices may help access but could also cause employers to drop insurance coverage.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) — People paying out of pocket for Ozempic or Wegovy may soon see lower costs, as Novo Nordisk rolls out new price discounts for its popular GLP-1 medications.The company announced that through the end of March, patients with prescriptions can buy the two lowest doses of Ozempic and Wegovy for $199 a month for two months.After that, the monthly cost rises to $349. The discounts can be accessed through the drugs’ websites and used at pharmacies or through telehealth.The $199 offer only applies to 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg injections. The higher $349 price covers the 1 mg dose of Ozempic and all Wegovy doses. The 2 mg dose of Ozempic is not included."The US healthcare system is complex, with different types of insurance and various ways for patients to obtain their medicines," Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk’s executive vice president of U.S. operations, told NBC News."Our new savings offers provide immediate impact, bringing forward greater cost savings for those who are currently without coverage or choose to self-pay," he added.These price cuts come as list prices for both medications remain around $1,000 or more per month.They also follow a recent partnership with Costco, which began offering low-dose Ozempic and Wegovy for $499 per month out of pocket.Novo Nordisk has similar cash-pay deals available through CVS, Walmart and its own direct-to-consumer website.President Donald Trump said this month that he is working with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to lower out-of-pocket costs even more to between $50 and $350, depending on dose and insurance.Demand for GLP-1 medications has surged as studies show they not only support weight loss but may also improve heart health, help treat sleep apnea and reduce cancer mortality.A recent KFF survey found that almost 1 in 5 U.S. adults has taken a GLP-1 drug, and 1 in 8 currently use one. About 25% of users say they have insurance but still pay the full cost themselves.Dr. Shauna Levy, medical director of the Tulane Weight Loss Center in New Orleans, told NBC News the new pricing could help many more patients afford treatment."Less than a quarter of the country has the commercial insurance that actually covers GLP-1s," Levy said. "If $500 per month is too expensive, then there’s going to be a new category of patients that $350 a month is more affordable."But experts warn the discounts could also have downsides. Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee said the $199 ‘teaser rate’ may draw people in, but the price increase to $349 could push them off treatment before they see much benefit at all."It’s a smart sales strategy, but I’m not sure it’s a very good strategy for thinking about the health of people who are interested in taking these drugs and who could benefit from them," Dusetzina told NBC News.Lower cash prices might also make employers reconsider coverage, she added. While more companies are covering GLP-1 drugs compared to last year, rising benefit costs may lead some to view these cash-pay options as a reason to cut back on their benefits."If they’re looking for places to cut, having a lot of focus and attention on these lower-cost cash-pay options could give employers an excuse," Dusetzina added.Levy emphasized that GLP-1 drugs are only one tool for treating obesity, and that bariatric surgery, which is widely covered by insurance, is also a good option for many people."I do think this is, overall, a huge win for patients, because driving the price down increases access," Levy said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on how weight loss medications work.SOURCE: NBC News, Nov. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouThese new discounts may lower monthly costs for patients currently paying out of pocket for GLP-1 drugs .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter