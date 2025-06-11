Weight Loss

Real-World Results For GLP-1 Drugs Underwhelm, Study Says

Ozempic Insulin box and injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetes patients from Novo Nordisk. Blurred pharmacy background. Copenhagen, Denmark - January 29, 2024.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com