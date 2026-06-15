Taking GLP-1s While On BP Meds May Up Your Risk Of Dizzy Spells, Fainting

Key TakeawaysGLP-1 medications may increase the risk of low blood pressure eventsOlder adults and people with type 2 diabetes seem to be most vulnerablePatients already taking blood pressure medication should be closely monitored by their doctor.MONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Researchers are flagging a potential safety concern tied to GLP-1 medications and blood pressure.A new Northwestern Medicine study tracked more than 42,000 adults who started semaglutide, tirzepatide or liraglutide while taking multiple blood pressure drugs.The authors tracked hypotensive episodes, including dizziness, fainting, falls, low blood pressure diagnoses and very low blood pressure readings.The overall rate of these events jumped from 8.7% to 10.2% within six months of starting GLP-1 therapy, and remained significant at 12 months, the study found.The risk was highest in adults 65 and older and people with type 2 diabetes.Researchers also found the increase could not be explained by weight loss alone."I'm a big proponent of GLP-1s, they are huge. I'm just saying, let's watch out for hypotensive events in select patients because I think there's the potential to do harm," senior study author Dr. Micah Eimer said in a news release. He’s a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine cardiologist. "I am particularly worried about the risk to patients who obtain GLP-1s without direct and ongoing clinical supervision," Eimer added.He said while GLP-1s remain highly beneficial to many patients, doctors need to closely monitor those who are already on multiple blood pressure drugs.These study findings were presented Saturday in Chicago at ENDO 2026, annual meeting of the Endocrine Society.Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on low blood pressure.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, June 15, 2026 .What This Means For YouGLP-1 medications can be incredibly helpful, but they may raise the risk of dizziness, fainting and other low blood pressure issues. Remember: These drugs work best with regular medical follow-up..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter