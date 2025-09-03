Wegovy Linked To Lower Heart Risks Than Similar Drugs, Study Shows

Key TakeawaysWegovy users had a 57% greater reduction in heart attack, stroke and death risk compared to tirzepatide usersThe study analyzed data from 21,000 patients with obesity and heart diseaseFindings suggest GLP-1 drugs may offer different levels of heart protection.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The weight-loss drug Wegovy may lower the risk of heart attack, stroke or death more than similar medications, according to new research from its maker, Novo Nordisk.In a study of more than 21,000 patients with obesity and heart disease but no diabetes, those taking Wegovy — which contains the active ingredient semaglutide — saw a 57% greater reduction in heart-related risks compared to people taking tirzepatide, the ingredient in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound. The findings were presented at a medical conference and have not yet been peer-reviewed or published. As such, they should be regarded as preliminary.“This data confirms that semaglutide stands apart as the only available GLP-1-based medication with proven cardiovascular benefits for people living with obesity and cardiovascular disease, without diabetes," Ludovic Helfgott, Novo Nordisk’s head of product and portfolio strategy, said in a news release.The real-world study looked at medical records rather than results from a controlled clinical trial. Patients taking 2.4 mg of Wegovy had 15 cardiovascular events — about 0.1% of participants — compared with 39 events (0.4%) among those taking tirzepatide when treatment lasted more than 30 days, the study found.Even when researchers included patients who paused their medications for more than 30 days, Wegovy users still saw a 29% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or death compared with those using tirzepatide.The results were presented Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid. As of Monday, Eli Lilly had not yet responded to the findings, The Wall Street Journal said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 agonists.SOURCES: Novo Nordisk, news release, Aug. 31, 2025; The Wall Street Journal, Sept. 1, 2025 .What This Means For YouIf you’re taking a GLP-1 medication, talk to your doctor about how different drugs may affect heart health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter