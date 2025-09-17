Wegovy May Help Quiet Constant Food Cravings, Study Finds

Key Takeaways46% of Wegovy users reported fewer intrusive thoughts about foodSurvey respondents said the drug also supported better mental healthPeople taking Wegovy noted making healthier choices in daily life.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A popular weight-loss drug may do more than help patients shed pounds. It could also help quiet the nonstop food cravings many people struggle with.New results from a U.S. survey of 550 Wegovy users found that patients reported a major drop in “food noise,” or intrusive thoughts about food, after starting the drug. The findings were announced by Novo Nordisk, the Danish firm that makes Wegovy.The number of people surveyed who said they think about food all the time fell by 46%. Additionally, 64% reported better mental health and 80% said they developed healthier lifestyle habits while on the drug.“It is very encouraging to see these new data from people using Wegovy that, in addition to weight loss, Wegovy may help quiet disruptive thoughts about food, support improved mental well-being and help enable people to live healthier lives,” Filip Knop, incoming chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk, said in a company statement.The findings come from the Inform study, presented in Vienna this week at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published.The study was not peer-reviewed and was conducted using a U.S.-based survey of Wegovy users. Participants answered a 22-item "Food Noise Questionnaire," a tool designed to measure the impact of food-related thoughts on daily life, as well as the drug’s effects on mental well-being and eating habits.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on food cravings.SOURCES: The Wall Street Journal, Sept. 16, 2025; Novo Nordisk, news release, Sept. 15, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you’re taking Wegovy for weight loss, you may also notice fewer food cravings and better mental well-being..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter