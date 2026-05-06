Weight Loss

Weight Loss Surgeries Fall More Than 20% As Patients Turn To GLP-1 Meds, Experts Say

Bariatric Surgery Types, Gastric Bypass Or Sleeve Gastrectomy.
Olivier Le Moal -- Adobe Stock
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