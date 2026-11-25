Key TakeawaysDiets alone often fail because the body treats dieting like famine and fights weight lossThe right obesity treatment depends on your health risks, not just the number on the scaleMost people who stop taking obesity medicines regain the weight, so treatment is likely lifelong.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you're trying to figure out how to treat obesity, the choices can feel overwhelming.Diet plans, weight-loss surgery, newer pills and weekly injections all promise results, and it's hard to know when and where to start.HealthDay sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Rachel Batterham, senior vice president of cardiometabolic health at Eli Lilly and Co., at the healthcare innovation conference HLTH USA 2026 in Las Vegas. She talked about why lost weight is so hard to keep off and how to choose a treatment that fits your life..Her first message: Obesity isn't a failure of willpower."For many years people just viewed obesity as a lifestyle choice," Batterham said. "I can promise you nobody would choose to have severe obesity."For most of human history, food was scarce, she explained, so the body is wired to eat whenever food is around. Today, people are surrounded by food cues. And when you diet, your body treats it like a famine."They can lose the weight," Batterham said. "But then the biology kicks in to fight against it."So what should you consider when thinking about obesity treatments? Batterham suggests starting with lifestyle basics, such as cutting back on ultra-processed foods and looking at physical activity, stress and sleep.The next question is whether extra weight is affecting your health. Where you carry it matters, she said. Weight around the belly is more closely tied to high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and heart disease than weight in other places. A family history of those conditions or of severe obesity also raises the stakes."It really comes down to what's the health outcome, not necessarily the numbers on the scale," she said.For years, Batterham led a bariatric surgery center in the U.K. to treat people struggling with obesity. "One of the things about bariatric surgery is that from the moment you have the surgery, then your appetite is completely reduced," she said. She explained that after surgery, hormones like GLP-1s go up and this helps drive the marked weight loss after the procedure. This hormone connection is how newer obesity medications entered the treatment landscape.Anyone considering medication should know it's likely to be a lifelong treatment, Batterham added. Stopping usually means regaining the weight, much like blood pressure climbs again when someone quits blood pressure pills.There's no one-size-fits-all option, she said. Someone who travels often, for example, may prefer a pill over carrying an injection pen. Batterham walks patients through the choices and expected benefits, then often asks them to talk it over with loved ones, since the whole household is involved.Most of today's drugs are GLP-1 medicines, which mimic a gut hormone that curbs appetite. They aren't right for everyone. Stomach and gut side effects are the most common, so people who already have digestive problems should be cautious. The drugs can't be used during pregnancy, so women hoping to conceive need careful planning.Raising the dose too fast can cause nausea, diarrhea or constipation, so slower is often better, Batterham said. Patients also need enough protein and fluids.However, with the right support and instructions, she said, "patients tend to do very well."About Dr. Rachel BatterhamDr. Rachel Batterham is senior vice president of cardiometabolic health at Eli Lilly and Co. and a former professor of obesity, diabetes and endocrinology at University College London. In 2007, she set up and led a hospital bariatric surgery center that grew into one of the United Kingdom's largest comprehensive obesity clinics.More informationVisit the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases for more information about treatments for overweight and obesity.SOURCE: Interview with Dr. Rachel Batterham, senior vice president, cardiometabolic health, Eli Lilly and Co., Nov. 16, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you're thinking about obesity treatment, plan on it being a long-term treatment and talk with your doctor and household about which option fits your daily life..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter