A Doctor’s Take On New Menopause Guidelines

TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many women I see in my practice have questions about menopause and hormone therapy. The newest guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) bring some welcome clarity. For years, the Women's Health Initiative study caused a lot of fear about hormone therapy, and many women stopped using it. Earlier guidelines reflected that uncertainty, making it hard for both patients and doctors to know what to do. Now, ACOG is helping to clear up confusion and give women and their healthcare providers better information to make decisions. These new recommendations are a step toward more balanced, evidence-based care for menopause.One of the best things about these updated guidelines is the focus on individualized care. Every woman's experience with menopause is different. ACOG recognizes that symptoms and health histories vary, so treatment should be customized to each person. The guidelines encourage women to talk with their medical providers and make decisions together, based on personal needs and preferences. This shift away from one-size-fits-all advice means care can be more customized and effective.The new guidelines also give clearer advice about hormone therapy. For many women, hormone therapy can safely help with hot flashes, night sweats and other menopause symptoms. ACOG explains who is most likely to benefit and who should avoid hormone therapy, making it easier for doctors and patients to decide what is best. The organization recommends that healthy women initiate hormone therapy before age 60 or within 10 years of starting menopause because the benefits of hormone therapy at this point appear to outweigh the risks. This information helps take away some of the fear that has surrounded hormone therapy for years.The guidelines do not just focus on hormones. They also include information on nonhormonal treatments and healthy lifestyle changes. These include options like cognitive behavioral therapy, other medications and ways to protect bone and heart health. By looking at the whole picture, ACOG reminds us that menopause care should support overall well-being, not just manage symptoms.These guidelines help clear up confusion, but there is still more to learn, especially for women with complicated health histories or from different backgrounds. I hope these new recommendations will lead to more research and better education about menopause, both for healthcare providers and for the public.Menopause is a natural part of life, not an illness. With the right support and information, women can move through this stage with confidence and good health. These updated guidelines are a helpful resource for both patients and medical providers, and they point to a more open, evidence-based approach to menopause care.More informationThe Menopause Society has more information on hormone therapy.SOURCES: American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, Oct. 15, 2026; Obstetrics & Gynecology, November 2026 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter