Abnormally Large Breasts Linked To Range Of Headache And Pain Disorders

Key TakeawaysExcessively large breasts can up the risk of a range of headache or pain problemsMacromastia increased odds of migraine, neck pain, pinched nerves and sleep apneaOnly neck pain was linked to increased likelihood a woman would seek breast reduction surgery.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Well-endowed women face much worse problems than finding a bra that fits, a new study says.Women with abnormally enlarged breasts appear to have greater odds of headaches, pain and sleep problems, researchers reported Sept. 22 in the journal Headache."Many people think of enlarged breast tissue primarily as a cosmetic issue, but our findings suggest it may be associated with a broader range of women’s health concerns, including chronic migraine, neck pain and sleep-related breathing disorders," lead researcher Dr. Kristyn Pocock, an assistant professor of neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said in a news release.For this study, researchers studied the health of nearly 350 women diagnosed with macromastia, which is the medical term for excessively large breasts. The women were treated between 2017 and 2024 at headache and neurology clinics affiliated with Stanford Medical Center in California.Women with macromastia have breasts that weigh more than 2.2 pounds each, researchers said in background notes. Severe macromastia can involve breasts weighing more than 3.3 pounds each, or more than 3% of a woman’s total body weight.Symptoms linked to macromastia include headaches, neck and back pain, and shoulder discomfort, researchers said. Some women seek breast reduction surgery to relieve their symptoms.However, relatively little is known about how macromastia might affect severe headache and pain disorders like migraine, researchers noted."By better understanding these connections, we can help ensure women receive more comprehensive evaluations and care for symptoms that may affect their daily lives,” Pocock said.By comparing women with macromastia against a similar number of women without the condition, researchers found that excessively large breasts are linked to a:40% higher risk of chronic migraineDoubled risk of neck pain50% higher odds of sleep apneaMore than doubled risk of pinched nerves in the spine, also known as cervical radiculopathy"These findings raise important questions about how enlarged breast tissue may contribute to painful symptoms for women," Pocock said.Researchers also found that neck pain was the only condition linked to an increased likelihood of undergoing breast reduction surgery.Women with neck pain were more than twice as likely to seek breast reduction, but migraines, pinched nerves or sleep apnea did not make it more likely they’d get the surgery.However, the study was not designed to explain exactly how macromastia might increase risk of these painful conditions, researchers noted.It could be that heavy breast tissue places undue stress on the skeletal and nervous system, researchers speculated. Excessively large breasts also might impair breathing during sleep by compressing a woman’s chest wall.“More research is needed to determine whether treating macromastia could help certain women find relief and enhance quality of life,” Pocock said.More informationBoston Children’s Hospital has more on macromastia.SOURCES: Wake Forest University, news release, Sept. 22, 2026; Headache, Sept. 22, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen with excessively large breasts should be aware of their increased risk for headache and pain, and might consider discussing breast reduction surgery with their doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter