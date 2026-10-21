Women's Health

First Generic Combo Hormone Patch Could Make Menopause Relief More Affordable

The once-weekly patch pairs estrogen with a progestin for women who still have a uterus
First Generic Combo Hormone Patch Could Make Menopause Relief More Affordable
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