Key TakeawaysWeight loss linked to GLP-1 use may make breasts appear denser on mammogramsThe trend is linked to a decrease in fatty tissue within breasts, not to any rise in thicker connective tissuesWomen should let their mammography team know they're on the weight-loss medications.TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — GLP-1 weight loss medications may come with an unwanted side effect for women: Increased breast density as seen on mammograms.That's the finding from a new study that tracked the weight loss and breast density of 107 women before and after they took a GLP-1, which includes Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Increased breast density is a risk factor for breast cancer. It can also make mammograms harder to interpret, necessitating repeat scans. “Because substantial weight loss may change breast density and mammographic appearance, patients should inform their breast imaging team about GLP-1 use and significant recent weight loss,” said lead author Dr. Eva Gombos, a diagnostic radiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.The findings are scheduled for presentation next week in Chicago at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).The new study included 107 women ages 34 to 79 (average age 57.5 years) who took a GLP-1 med for weight loss for at least one year. They also underwent a mammogram prior to starting the drug and then once again at least a year after being on their GLP-1.The women lost an average of 40 pounds during their GLP-1 therapy. Three different radiologists assessed changes in breast density before and after GLP-1 weight loss and found that the greater the weight loss, the bigger the increase in breast density. Weight loss caused a drop in breast size for up to 78.5% of the women in the study, the research showed.In nearly two-thirds (62.5%), breast density increased by at least one category on a standard breast density scale, the study showed, and eight patients experienced a two-category jump in breast density.Gombos called that finding "surprising," but added that it "may reflect disproportionate loss of breast fat, causing a relative increase in mammographic density.” As fat within breasts disappears, non-fat "fibroglandular" tissue may appear more prominently, boosting breast density as observed on mammograms. As a result, some women may need repeat mammograms as their scans get tougher to interpret. This occurred for 22.4% of the women in the study, more than double the 10% mammogram recall rate seen in the general population. Gombos stressed that GLP-1s do not raise the amount of thicker fibroglandular tissues within the breast, so her team's findings "do not suggest that patients should be concerned about taking GLP-1 medications."“An increase in mammographic density after substantial weight loss does not necessarily mean that the amount of fibroglandular tissue has increased or that breast cancer risk has increased," she said in an RSNA news release. Instead, weight loss causes breasts to lose some fat, just as happens elsewhere in the body. Gombos advised women who are taking GLP-1s to inform their mammography team that they're on the drugs and are losing weight.“Breast imaging technologists can help document this information at the time of screening, providing useful context when radiologists compare current mammograms with prior examinations," she said.Because these findings are being presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationFind out more about breast density and mammograms at the American Cancer Society.SOURCE: Radiological Society of North America, news release, Nov. 24, 2026.What This Means For YouTaking a GLP-1 and losing weight? Let your mammography team know, since your breasts' density may have increased..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter