Heart Risk From Premature Menopause Linked To Higher Blood Sugar

Key TakeawaysPremature menopause might increase risk of heart problems due to higher blood sugarWomen who enter menopause younger than 40 show higher rates of heart disease and insulin resistanceThe insulin resistance partially explains heart disease risk, researchers say.THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women who enter menopause prematurely may have a higher risk of heart problems, due in part to higher blood sugar levels, a new study says.Women with menopause that occurred before age 40 had higher rates of heart disease and insulin resistance, researchers reported Tuesday at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society.“Our findings suggest that insulin resistance may be one important pathway linking premature menopause with increased cardiovascular disease risk, highlighting the importance of cardiometabolic health in women who experience menopause before age 40,” lead researcher Zailing Xing said in a news release. She is assistant professor of epidemiology at Florida A&M University.About 1% of women experience premature menopause, and are already known to have a higher risk of problems like heart disease and osteoporosis, researchers said in background notes.For the new study, they tracked more than 4,700 women between 45 to 64 who’d already gone through menopause to examine the factors that might help explain the link between premature menopause and heart disease.Results showed that premature menopause was linked to a 19% increased risk of cardiovascular disease and 30% higher risk of coronary heart disease, but not stroke or heart failure, compared to menopause at age 45 or after.Premature menopause also was associated with 9% higher insulin levels, which accounted for about 19% of its link with heart disease, researchers said.On the other hand, early menopause between 40 and 44 was not associated with any increased risk of heart health problems.“Women who experience menopause before age 40 are known to face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, but the reasons for that increased risk are not fully understood,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society. “This study suggests that insulin resistance may be one of the biological pathways involved,” Faubion said in a news release. “A better understanding of these mechanisms may help identify opportunities for earlier intervention and more personalized strategies to reduce long-term cardiovascular risk in women with premature menopause.”The Menopause Society’s meeting continues through Saturday in San Diego.Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Office on Women’s Health has more on early or premature menopause.SOURCE: The Menopause Society, news release, Oct. 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen who’ve gone through premature menopause should talk to their doctor about the heart health risks associated with this..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter