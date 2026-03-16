Women's Health

Loneliness, Social Isolation Impact Brain Health Among Women Entering Menopause

Symptoms of menopause in mature woman, female waves newspaper to cool off, feels hot, age hormonal changes. Woman on bench in the park
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Menopause
Cognitive Function
Loneliness
Social Isolation

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