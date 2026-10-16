Women's Health

Is Hormone Therapy Right For Menopause Symptoms? OB-GYNs Are Offering These More Detailed Guidelines

New ACOG guidance says benefits outweigh risks for most women, with nonhormonal options for those who can’t take hormones
Symptoms of menopause in mature woman, female waves newspaper to cool off, feels hot, age hormonal changes. Woman on bench in the park
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